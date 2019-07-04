The lone victim and suspect in a shooting incident on a party on Judd Brazier Road us recovering in the intensive care unit at Floyd Medical Center today.
Polk County Police Detective B. Brady said charges are likely to come down against the man shot around 3 a.m. this morning as the investigation to pin down all the particulars continues.
The unnamed suspect was alleged to have interrupted his ex-girlfriend's party at the Judd Brazier Road address after sending text messages to several individuals in attendance. Brady said the suspect arrived with several of his own friends and began a fight.
In the middle of the fight, Brady said the suspect pulled out a shotgun which prompted his ex-girlfriend to head inside and wake her stepfather, who came out with a gun of his own.
Brady said the stepfather saw the ex-boyfriend begin to raise the shotgun in a threatening manner and prompted gunfire. The suspect was hit once in the arm and the second round went through the shotgun.
The suspect was transported to Floyd Medical Center and underwent surgery this morning. He was recovering from his wounds, Brady said,