A person has been captured after a standoff in the residential area inside of a church at 209 Litchfield Street in Rockmart. The person will be charged with armed robbery for the robbery of the Big Bears store earlier this morning said Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells. Police have not yet released the identity of the person arrested.
Previously posted:
Rockmart police are currently involved in a standoff at a church at 209 Litchfield Street as a suspect has themselves barricaded inside of a residential area inside of a church.
Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells said the standoff went on for over an hour. He asks that people please stay clear of the area until the situation is resolved. A large crowd has gathered at the scene and Rome-Floyd SWAT is in the process of clearing the building.
The suspect reportedly robbed the Big Bears store, also locally known as Chicken, Chicken, Chicken, Sorrells said.
He didn't have any further information as to why the suspect had barricaded themselves, or what condition they were in.
