Sometimes the small things being updated in an office can make a big difference in the lives of employees. Many Polk County residents understand how far a fresh coat of paint or some new carpet can go to boosting the morale of coworkers, and making space with a growing pile of paperwork can make a big difference.
These are just some of the changes that Clerk of Superior Court Stacie Baines wants the public to come see next week when she opens her office up for an afternoon event on Thursday, June 13 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Baines said that it is her hopes that the public will get to come see the improvements made in her office at Polk County Courthouse No. 1, and come to appreciate the work put in by both the county and her staff to make people feel comfortable when they come in for legal matters.
“I really appreciate the work that Shelia (Wells) started and that we’ve been able to complete over the past months here in the office,” Baines said.
Those changes go beyond just a new coat of paint — two shades of green voted on and approved by her staff before it went up — or floors within the office being stripped and waxed. It’s as much continuing an initiative of improvement overall and providing additional resources for staff and public alike.
Among those is a new initiative she takes with employees to ensure they are keeping up with changes and legal requirements in their jobs by providing time and resources for them to take webinars. She’s also providing classes for the public to take advantage of as well in partnership with the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority (GSCCCA.)
Baines said a May 15 class saw around 60 people come out to receive free notary training.
“We’ve already had people to reach out and ask that if we offer it next year to sign up,” she said. “It was very beneficial not only to the public, but to us to because there were some things that even we didn’t know. So it was also a refresher course for us to ensure that we’re doing the right things too.”
The hopes are that if public interest is there, she will bring additional classes to Polk County via the GSCCCA. Among those is a class on the legalities of lending for those who are in the business of pawn or title loans, or banks and finance in general.
She needs at least six people to show an interest before the GSCCCA will consider coming to Polk for the specific class. Those interested can contact the Clerk’s office at 770-749-2114 to express an interest.
Any classes in the future that she plans to bring to Polk County will be announced to the general public ahead of time, Baines said.
Probably one of the biggest changes that Baines is continuing on from her predecessor is in maintaining records that have been around for at least a century or more.
As the amount of paperwork coming through her office continues to grow, ensuring the longevity of those records kept in books in the Clerk’s office document vault gets harder. Older record keepers didn’t have the modern advances in paper and ink that Baines and her office enjoys now, and time has taken a toll on the court documents within the Clerk’s office’s care.
It is a problem that municipalities across the country face, and restoring and offering up digital versions of those documents is not an easy or cheap task. However, only a few books a year isn’t enough to preserve Polk County history, and Baines said it is her goal to get the commission to invest now in ensuring that future generations have full access to the history of the past.
Those deed records are real treasures, Baines said. Her hope is that once scanned into digital copies that it will go along with records already available online from the superior court.
“Once we lose those books, there is nothing we can do to get our old history back,” Baines said.
Additionally, she is also working toward digitizing the old plat records that will be available to surveyors and researchers online as well.
One more change that visitors to the office can also expect to see is a splitting up of the space the Clerk’s office uses within Courthouse No. 1.
Baines decided that space across the hallway where the Board of Equalization used to meet and moved the criminal division of the Clerk’s office into their own space. Additional plans to increase security for that half of her office include the installation of a new door that would allow for a barrier between the public and her staff but also access at the same time.
“There’s now some more work space for everyone so we’re not so on top of each other,” Baines said. “Also my staff who works on criminal filings now have a more quiet space without the foot traffic to be able to complete their work.”
Her criminal division also needs the space as the amount of cases going through that half of the Superior Court Clerk’s office continues to rise. Training is also increasing in the criminal division this year ahead of several serious cases coming to court in the months ahead. Her goal is to ensure the forthcoming murder trails pending in the Tallapoosa Circuit can be handled by her staff without any issues.
So with the right mix of upgrades to the physical space within the Clerk’s office and staff opportunities, Baines is keeping on track with her goal of positive improvements being the basis of her tenure so far.