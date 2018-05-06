Look for sunshine to dominate the forecast as the National Weather Service calls for the weekend to close with clear skies, with chances of rain coming for the start of the week.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.