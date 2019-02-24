The sun is back out over Polk County, but the wind will be a factor for the day according to the National Weather Service as the area finally gets a chance to dry out for a week's worth of rain.
Note that a wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.