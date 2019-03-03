Expect rain to close out the weekend as the National Weather Service calls for wet weather's returns and brings behind it sunshine and frigid temperatures at the start of the coming week and over the next several days.
Today's forecast: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m., then showers likely. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. High near 59. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 20.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 23.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.