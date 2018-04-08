Old man winter isn't ready to call it quits in Polk County just yet, as temperatures have reverted to something more in the range of expectations for February instead of April locally, but won't be staying that way for long. By next weekend, a warm-up should be in full swing after some chilly nights ahead according to National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.