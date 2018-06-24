Everyone got a short reprieve from the heat on Saturday, but now summer is here in full force as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures to get to 90 officially, and feel as hot as nearly 100 for the rest of the day, and more of the same is expected with only the chance of a shower to briefly roll through.
This afternoon's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.