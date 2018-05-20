Anyone hoping to get their yard mowed before another round of rain showers better do it quick, because the National Weather Service is calling it 50-50 on whether Polk County will get another round of rain again to end the weekend, and more wet weather is expected to start the week.
This afternoon's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise expect partly sunny skies, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.