Local farmers are in luck because the 2018 summer market season opens on May 3, and those interested in selling their goods at the Rockmart Farmers Market can apply now at www.RockmartFarmersMarket.com.
“We are a producer only market so everyone who sells at market must grow or make what comes to market,” Executive Director Shonna Kirkpatrick said.
Vendors will be selected by the market board based on product quality, market mix, and prior market vendor history. The number of producers selling primary products such as meats, breads, sweet breads, jams, jellies, soaps, lotions, and any other specialty food categories will be limited, and those selling duplicate products may be put on a waiting list. More details and rules can be found in the application.
Of the existing vendors, strawberries are in season, and Kirkpatrick is making good use of the fruit. Patrons can visit the market on April 19 to celebrate the Strawberry Festival.
“Join us at market to celebrate the beginning of strawberry season with special cooking demos and giveaways focused on spring's berry harvest,” Kirkpatrick said. “Spring beets are also in season along with plenty of greens including collars, turnips, kale, dandelion greens, and spinach. The lettuces, radishes, and green onions are in and it is time for spring salads.”
A few cooking classes also involve the berry.
Adults and youth over 16 can attend the Strawberry Preserving Class on April 28 from 1 through 4 p.m. inside the community kitchen at the Silver Comet trailhead. Registration can be found at http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes.
Most goods used in the cooking classes and special events come from local producers directly, so those interested in getting a sneak peak on the class's food can visit the Rockmart Farmers Market from 2 through 6 p.m. every Thursday on Rockmart's Water Street.