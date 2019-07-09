Rockmart locals still have time to explore ‘A Universe of Stories’ with this year’s summer reading program, and as always, dozens of events have been lined up to keep the city’s astronauts entertained all season long.
Using shrls.readsquared.com, readers can sign up and log a point for every minute they read, gain points for participating in activities or earn points by competing in contests. Accumulated points can later be exchanged for prizes like coupons, food, or goody bags.
This week’s events include an 11 a.m. puppet show on July 10, a 5 p.m. crafting session for teens on July 11, a 2 p.m. showing of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 on July 12, and a free play LEGO session on July 13 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
More details about which events earn points, as well as other rules and activities, can be found by visiting https://shrls.readsquared.com/. Attendants’ hard work will be highlighted at the end of the program when various prizes and awards will be given out.
The final summer reading program event, a story time session, isn’t until July 29, so locals have plenty of other chances to participate should they miss this week’s activities. Those interested in stopping by can do so at 316 Elm St, Rockmart.
Polk County sponsors for this year’s summer reading include Primary Healthcare, Meggitt Rockmart INC, Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home, Simply Staffing, Godbee Siding, Lovvorn Door & Window Co, What’s New Consignment, Family Savings Credit Union, Albea Family, The Clay Birch, Pirkle’s Deli, South Marble Coffee House, Pizza Depot, El Nopal, Sidekicks, The Perch on Marble, Chick-Fil-A Rockmart, Arby’s Rockmart, Lake Winnie, Creative Discovery Museum, Barn Belly Burgers, Wendy’s Rockmart, Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, MAC’s Bakery, Hibachi Express, Hair Trendz, Auto Zone, The Booth Museum, Rucker Jewelry, Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Legoland Discovery Center, See Rock City, Mary Miller State Farm Agent, Triangle Foods, Subway Rockmart, Jeffersons Rockmart, Ruby Falls, Regions Bank, EBY Brown, Rockmart Family Dentistry, Polk County School System, and the USDA.