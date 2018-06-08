Cedartown's library is rocking out with this year's summer reading program.
The 'LIBRARIES ROCK!' theme is working to highlight how entertaining and useful reading can be, and until July 21, those ages 0 through 18 will be rewarded for reading and completing tasks.
Using shrls.readsquared.com, readers can sign up and log a point for every minute they read, gain points for participating in activities or earn points by competing in contests. Accumulated points can later be exchanged for prizes like coupons, food, or goody bags.
Like Rockmart, a series of events and shows have been prepared to help readers earn points.
Cedartown youth can visit the library on June 18 for the Chad Crews magic show, June 25 for the Rome Puppeteers, July 11 for the 'Sound of Science' show, and July 16 for the 'Music and Movement' show, among others.
Teenage Cedartown readers can visit the June 18 'Murder Mystery Party', the July 2 and June 3 library escape challenge, and the July 18 'Kindness Rocks' workshop.
Popular contests such as the creative writing challenge, the coloring contest, the recycle challenge, the guessing jar contest, and the scavenger hunt will return for readers of all ages, and prizes will be awarded for the various winners.
Due to Polk School District's sponsorship, Cedartown's library is also participating in the summer lunch program, and those 18 and under can receive a free meal until June 29. The program will pick back up from July 9 through July 27.
A series of movies will be showing at the library, and any and all are welcome to attend. June 14 June 16 will see 'Sing' on the screen, 'Moana' will air on June 21 and June 23, 'Jem and the Holograms' will play on June 28 and June 30, 'The Sword in the Stone' will play on July 5 and July 7, and 'The Lion King' will play on July 19 and July 21- among others.
Those who attend will have their hard work highlighted at the end of the program when various prizes and awards will be given out. Readers interested in making the most of their summer should consider stopping by their local library.
More information about the library and summer reading program can be found at http://cedartown.shrls.org/srp/.