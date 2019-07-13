Polk County locals still have time to explore ‘A Universe of Stories’ with this year’s summer reading program, and as always, dozens of events have been lined up to keep local astronauts entertained all season long.
Rockmart’s upcoming events include a 4 p.m. teen cooking class on July 16, a 2 p.m. showing of Bumblebee on July 17, a chance to participate in the Creative Discovery Museum on July 19, and a LEGO free play session on July 20 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Locals should take note that all contests are due in by July 18 by 6 p.m. Those interested in stopping by can do so at 316 Elm St, Rockmart, and more information on Rockmart events can be found by visiting http://rockmart.shrls.org/srp/.
Cedartown’s upcoming events include toddler time activities at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 16, a 3 p.m. galaxy painting session on July 17, a 10 a.m. computer class and a 4 p.m. bilingual story sharing session on July 18, a 10 a.m. LEGO free play session on July 19, and a 10 a.m. moon landing celebration on July 20.
Those interested in stopping by can visit 245 East Ave, Cedartown, and more information on Cedartown events can be found by visiting http://cedartown.shrls.org/srp/.
Regardless of the city, readers can also earn points by reading. Using shrls.readsquared.com, readers can sign up and log a point for every minute they read, gain points for participating in activities or earn points by competing in contests. Accumulated points can later be exchanged for prizes.
Some of the sponsors that make summer reading possible include Primary Healthcare, Meggitt Rockmart INC, Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home, Simply Staffing, Godbee Siding, Lovvorn Door & Window Co, What’s New Consignment, Family Savings Credit Union, Albea Family, The Clay Birch, Pirkle’s Deli, South Marble Coffee House, Pizza Depot, El Nopal, Sidekicks, The Perch on Marble, Chick-Fil-A Rockmart, Arby’s Rockmart, Lake Winnie, Creative Discovery Museum, Barn Belly Burgers, Wendy’s Rockmart, Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, MAC’s Bakery, Hibachi Express, Hair Trendz, Auto Zone, The Booth Museum, Rucker Jewelry, Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Legoland Discovery Center, See Rock City, Mary Miller State Farm Agent, Triangle Foods, Subway Rockmart, Jeffersons Rockmart, Ruby Falls, Regions Bank, EBY Brown, Rockmart Family Dentistry, Polk County School System, and the USDA.