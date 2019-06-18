Mark the calendar now for Summer Fun Day returning to One Door Polk being organized by Polk Family Connections for a return for 2019.
The annual event for youth at One Door Polk at 424 N. Main Street is intended for children that range in age from newborns to their third grade year in school and will feature fun for the whole family on a day focused on reading.
Reading stations featuring local officials already volunteering for the effort will provide some of the entertainment on the day, including chances to meet children's favorite characters from popular children's books, snacks, resource tables and the opportunity to take home free books is just part of the fun.
The effort is a collaboration between Ferst Readers and Polk Family Connections called #GetPolkReading to promote reading over the summer months while children are out of the classroom, and to foster a love of literature they can carry through their lives. Additional efforts are also being provided by the Cedartown Kiwanis Club, the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Georgia in Cedartown, and the Cedartown Junior Service League.
Those interested in more information about the forthcoming Summer Fun Day or volunteering can contact admin@polkcouncil.com.