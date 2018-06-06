Students who are out of school and rely on the cafeteria for a meal will still have a place to go this summer in Aragon.
The Aragon Summer Feed program is back starting this week at the Aragon Community Center across from the First Baptist Church, put on by city council member Debbie Pittman.
Pittman, who started the program in past years, is back again providing lunches for local youth at the community center after press time on Monday. They’ll continue through the summer months thanks to the help of donations from the city, and fundraising efforts throughout the year.
Though low income summer feeding programs are available at Rockmart and Cedartown area schools for students who rely typically rely on the school cafeteria for their main meals of the day, Aragon is geographically unsuitable to getting youth to those schools they usually go to by bus.
Pittman - who works third shift as a nurse and was elected to the council last fall - makes the meals in the morning after she comes home from work, then heads over to the community center to setup.
Kids get a different lunch option each day, ranging from meals like spaghetti and sauce to a sloppy joe and much more. Pittman even provides desserts before sending kids back off to play outside.
Meals are completely free.
For more information on how to participate or make donations, contact the City of Aragon and speak to City Clerk Christie Langston at 770-684-6563.