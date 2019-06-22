Pull out the lawn chairs and join the fun tonight at Peek Park in Cedartown as Southland Soul headlines the Summer Concert Series opener for 2019.
The concerts previously held in Holloway Park have been moved to the stage space at Peek Park this year, and along with live music there's a bunch of family-friendly activities to enjoy as well. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and runs to 9 p.m.
Southland Soul brings a mix of current hits, soul and R&B and recognizable rock hits to the event.
Additionally, a "Paint in the Park" party will be going on. Those wanting to take on a creative project during the concert can participate for $15 per person.
Peach State Ford and Floyd Polk Medical Center are sponsors for the forthcoming concert.