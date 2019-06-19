Southland Soul is headlining this weekend's fun in Peek Park for the upcoming Summer Concert Series opener for 2019.
The Peek Park Summer Concert Series will feature this latest band who brings a mix of current hits, soul and R&B and recognizable rock hits to the event.
Saturday's forthcoming concert from 7 to 9 p.m. will be free to the public. Food vendors will be on hand for sales from R&R Catering, and the splash fountain will be on during the event event.
Additionally, a "Paint in the Park" party will be going on. Those wanting to take on a creative project during the concert can participate for $15 per person.
Peach State Ford and Floyd Polk Medical Center are sponsors for the forthcoming concert.
Of course, this is still all weather permitting. May 4 was supposed to see the open of the concert series, but wet weather called off the event. Check the forecast before heading out on Saturday evening, or check online here for details about event postponement should rainy weather force delays.