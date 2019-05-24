Dates and times are still left to be determined, but plans are underway for a summer camp at Turner Street Park in Cedartown being proposed by Willie Mae Simpson.
She sought permission from the Cedartown City Commission in presenting the camp during the board's May session, and hoped to have everything in place for an early June start. Her goal was to run the camp for a month to help provide a positive experience for local youth - especially those who live around the Turner Street area - during the summer break.
The camp would include an education component helping those who still need assistance over the summer with their studies in school during the morning hours, but also indoor and outdoor activities at the center and park like arts and crafts to allow participants to "have some fun."
"Children being happy. That's what we're promoting," Simpson said. "We go about it in a Christian way."
City officials agreed in principle with the idea, but said that Simpson would have to work out the details of dates and times when she would want to use the Turner Street Center, keeping in mind the public still has the right to rent out the space during the summer months on weekdays when she'd want to hold the camp.
As of press time, City Manager Bill Fann said those details were still pending.
However, Simpson did get permission without any issue for one particular project that will begin in June as well. A monthly stop is already on the books for the "Hope for the Hungry" food donation ministry partnering with Community Share Ministries on North Main Street.
Now they'll have an additional stop at Turner Street Park starting this coming month with an opening event on June 12. The organization will be coming on the second Tuesday of each month following, with scheduled times from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Simpson said residents who come out to receive help for their families require no identification, and the Forsyth-based group is a religious organization that does talk to participants about their faith.
She also detailed how in previous weeks at Community Share Ministries, Hope for the Hungry helped a total of 176 families and counseled with around 500 people during their visit. Simpson said eight were saved out of the crowd who came to seek services.
Commission chair Matt Foster added the following after votes approving her mission to help the people of Cedartown and the Turner Street area was admirable, well worth the effort and appreciated by all.
"Go do good work Mrs. Simpson, like you always do," he said.
Additional details about the forthcoming Turner Street Park summer camp will be announced as soon as they are made available, officials reported.