The Polk County Board of Commissioners has growing leadership skills on their mind.
During their March work session, the group offered some updates on their development of the skill. County Manager Matt Denton is studying up on leadership tactics with the commission and other Polk officials, and it won't be long until the county’s administrators see improvement.
“Leadership is a skill,” Denton said. “There are two opposing forces. Power is the ability to force someone to do something. That's the do it or else. Do it or I'll fire you. Then you have authority. Authority is the skill of getting someone to willingly do something. That means you can develop a relationship and get them to follow you.”
Denton and other personnel along with the Commission are studying several different source materials as a starting point to guide leadership training, and through those materials, are seeking the additional education as an obtainable skill that they hope to grow and improve over time.
He went onto detail for instance, the difference between power and authority.
“We discussed and learned that leadership is a skill,” Denton explained. “A skill is something that can be learned- if you're willing. We talked about relations- about how someone can be in a position of power and not have authority. People can be put into a position of power, but that's never true of authority. Authority cannot be bought or sold. Authority is about who you are as a person, your character, your influence.”
The first title studied in their leadership journey was “The Servant” by James C. Hunter
will be followed up with “Pulling Together” by John J. Murphy meant to help county leadership to develop attributes that work for highly effective teams. Denton said his upcoming selection starts this week with the leadership team.
It's not just the Commission learning, however.
The group hopes to see increased leadership skills around Polk County in general- including the skills of department heads and on through the workforce to be able to grow future administrators and promote people internally.
“So, Polk County is dedicated towards building strong leaders,” Denton said. “We expect our department heads to be those leaders in our county, and we're doing a lot to develop that in our department heads.”
As of the March 4 work session, the group had just finished going through their first round of materials, but they already have more items lined up for future reading and discussion. Their training is evidently going to be a long-term goal, and they plan to offer periodic reports on their progress.
“I just wanted to add that I'm excited to see how well we worked together at our retreat,” County Chairperson Jennifer Hulsey said. “The biggest thing for this board is we respect each other. I think that takes us a long way.”
Those interested in the future of the group's leadership training are encouraged to attend county work sessions on the first Monday of each month at the Polk County Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department, located at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.