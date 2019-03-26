4-H’ers competed in a countywide Milkmake Competition back late last month, and the results from the February contest saw several students win for their tasty treats.
Milkmake is a 4-H Food and Nutrition Activity for Cloverleaf 4-H’ers. This fun and educational event, is sponsored by the Southeast United Dairy Industry Association, was held on Feb. 23.
4-H’ers developed skills in food preparation and in making creative milk drinks. They also learned more about the nutritional value and versatility of milk.
Some 133 recipes were created by local 4-H’ers and submitted for the contest. From those 20 finalists were selected and invited to the local competition. Judges for the event were Dora Williams, 4-H Program Assistant and Shannon Williams Ridgeway, Adult Volunteer. Winners received a t-shirt for their efforts.
Best Overall winner in the local contest was Brennah Collum for Elvis’ Blue Suede Shoes Shake, followed by the Best Tasting shake award going to Laura Rodriguez for her Chocolate Banana Milkshake. Most Nutritious went to Henslee Forrister for her Strawberry Smoothie recipe, and the Most Unusual award went to Lili Cagle, who presented a Blueberry Banana Milk recipe.