Good news for a few local elementary students who took part in a district-wide speech competition in recent days.
The Modern Woodmen in Polk County sponsored the contest that pit elementary school students to come up with the best speeches on landmark locations from across the globe. This year’s winners included a first place finish for Westside Elementary’s Rachel Tanner, and second and third place finishes for Michael Hall and Brennah Collum, both of Van Wert Elementary.
Students from across Polk School District’s elementary schools took place, and 12 competitors overall received certificates as well for their efforts.