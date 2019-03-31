PSD Speech Contest Winners 2019

From left: First place winner Rachel Tanner of Westside, second place winner Michael Hall and third place winner Brennah Collum, both of Van Wert Elementary, held their trophies up after the Polk School District’s Speech Competition. / Contributed by Blair Elrod

Good news for a few local elementary students who took part in a district-wide speech competition in recent days.

The Modern Woodmen in Polk County sponsored the contest that pit elementary school students to come up with the best speeches on landmark locations from across the globe. This year’s winners included a first place finish for Westside Elementary’s Rachel Tanner, and second and third place finishes for Michael Hall and Brennah Collum, both of Van Wert Elementary.

Students from across Polk School District’s elementary schools took place, and 12 competitors overall received certificates as well for their efforts.