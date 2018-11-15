Polk County’s youth who take part in 4-H continue to shine at the district level, and placed several students in the Top 20 of a contest in Cartersville.
The Polk County 4-H program took 16 junior and seniors to compete in the annual District Cottonboll and Consumer Judging Jamboree held on Nov. 7, where seniors placed high among the competition.
The senior team saw Dakota Peterson place fourth, and additional Top 20 finished for Victoria Barrett and Grace Prince.
Junior team members saw Makenzie Droege place seventh, and Minnes Smith and Daisy Hernandez also scoring in the Top 25.
During the event, students are required to be able to provide an understanding of the importance of cotton as an agricultural commodity, it’s promotion in communities, making good decisions when purchasing consumer goods, and much more during the 2018 Jamboree.
Junior 4-H’ers (6th through 8th grades) had to prepare a poster that promotes cotton and use that poster in presenting a 30 second cotton commercial. Their senior counterparts in high school had to prepare and present a 90 second Public Service Announcement (PSA) about cotton.
To prepare the 4-H’ers had to attend 6 training classes to learn about Fast Food Meals, Gift Cards, Neck ties, Sunglasses and Cotton. Each class taught facts about the products to help the 4-H’ers to become better consumers.
Polk County was represented by: Summer Gonzalez, Joseph Croker, Makenzie Droege, Edward McAlister, Je'Vonte Cooper, Minnes Smith, Dakota Peterson, Alan Rocha, Ezekiel Smith, Grace Prince, Anna Prince, Victoria Barrett, Nytie Govern, Shawna Rocha, Mylashia Robinson and Daisy Hernandez.
The team was coached by 4-H Program Assistant Dora Williams and Adult volunteer Shannon Williams Ridgeway.