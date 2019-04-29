Students from across Polk County came together to celebrate another year spent bettering themselves and learning about all the different ways agriculture impacts their lives in the 4-H program.
Awards night also marked one of the last time that seniors in the program had the chance to come together and celebrate their accomplishments throughout the years ahead of all the pomp and circumstance of graduation from high school.
Victoria Barrett, Nytie Govern Grace Prince and Alan Rocha took center stage for the awards night at the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart, and trophies and certificates were given out to those who took part in a variety of programs throughout the school year.
Among those included the annual Joe Colquitt 4-H Spirit Awards given to Neyland Hulsey of Eastside Elementary, Hunter Watters of Westside Elementary, A.J. Glen from Young’s Grove, Mason Myers from Northside, Lui Gonzalez from Cherokee and Isiaha Young from Van Wert Elementary schools for 2019.
District Project Achievement award winners also received honors and included Callie Ensley for Health, Summer Gonzalez in Food for Fitness, Anna Haney in Food Safety and Preservation, Ashley Parker in Performing Arts Instrumental, Maylashia Robinson for Public Speaking, Sawna Rocha in Crafts and Minnes Smith for Food for Health and Sport. Winners who move onward to state competition included Prince in the Flowers, Shurbs and Lawn category, and Katelynn Borders for Workforce Preparation.
Students in the Cloverleaf program who took part were also honored, along with Junior 4-Hers in the District Project presentations.
District Honor awards went to Barrett, Govern, Rocha, Borders, Prince as well as Nolan Ensley, Sarah Adair, Robert Fennell, Savannah Harcourt, and Dakota Peterson.
Those also who participated in the Milkmake competition in 2019 were singled out for their efforts earlier in the year. Best Overall winner in the local contest was Brennah Collum for Elvis’ Blue Suede Shoes Shake, followed by the Best Tasting shake award going to Laura Rodriguez for her Chocolate Banana Milkshake. Most Nutritious went to Henslee Forrister for her Strawberry Smoothie recipe, and the Most Unusual award went to Lili Cagle, who presented a Blueberry Banana Milk recipe.
Teen leaders honored in 2019 included Adair, Barrett, Ensley, both Alan and Shawna Rocha, Govern, both Grace and Anna Prince, Haney, Smith and Joseph Croker.
This year’s Safe BB team included Patience and Zach Brown, Allie and Averie Elliott Anthony Gomez, Lilliana King, Edward McAlister, Addison Smith, Anna Vainrib, Beau Warren and Madison Williams.
The State Safe BB Team is made up of Joseph Barfield, Kimber Braren, Olivia Cleveland, Caleb and Samuel Formby, AJ Glen, Anna Prince, Luke Orebaugh, Rhys SMith, Kneilly Stewart, Wyatt Tant, Brody Vainrib, Alex Waits, Casen Williams and Luke Wood. The teams are coached by Mandy and Bryce Richardson, Kevin King, Donnie Smith and Aaron Wood.
The organization also took time out to showcase members of the Cottonboll/Consumer Judging and Poultry Judging teams for 2019.
Those junior team members for Cottonboll/Consumer Judging included Je’Vonte Cooper, Makenzie Droege, Daisy Hernandez, Anna Prince, Shawna Rocha, Croker, Summer Gonzalez, AcAlister, Mylashia Robinson and Minnes Smith.
Senior team members included Barrett, Peterson, Alan Rocha, Govern, Grace Prince and Ezekiel Smith.
Poultry judging junior team members included Croker, Droege, Callie Ensley, Gonzalez, Clinton Parker, Smith, with senior team members including Nolan Ensley, Govern, Grace Prince and Alan Rocha.
This year’s awards ceremony was sponsored by the Optimist Club of Cedartown, the Cedartown Exchange Club, the Polk County Farm Bureau, Carroll EMC, Meggitt Polymers and Composites, the Polk County Board of Commissioners, the Polk County Board of Education, Amazon Smiles, Kroger Rewards, Paper Clover donors and Tractor Supply.