Students at Westside Elementary and Cedartown High School didn't make it into class this morning after a power outage and lack of air conditioning saw officials closing down the two campuses earlier this morning.
Polk School District Superintendent Laurie Atkins said the power outage caused by equipment failures, and crews from Rome were brought down to make repairs. Students from the pair of campuses were either driven home on buses, or picked up by parents who were notified after the power failure.
Atkins added that everyone was picked up before the mid-morning hours, and if the power wasn't restored by midday that faculty and staff would also be sent home as well.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, but the well-being and safety of our students is our number one priority," Atkins said.
Students are expected back at campus on Thursday, unless otherwise noted.