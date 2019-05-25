Polk School District's top placing seniors got some much-needed downtime thanks to the annual honor luncheon, where the top 5 from both high schools were invited together to dine, mingle, and receive recognition for their accomplishments.
Graduates were called to the front for their award ahead of a large luncheon for students and parents on May 22.
RHS Senior Counselor Charlene Davenport and CHS Senior Counselor Laurie Brumby also took the opportunity to share what the group listed as their post-graduation goals and plans during the May 22 event.
Rockmart High Valedictorian Montana Barber said her plans are to attend Berry College for pre-dental studies. It's another step towards her goal of becoming a practicing orthodontist and helping those in need better their oral health.
The students were also asked which accomplishment they were most proud of during their high school career, and despite her massive portfolio, Barber did manage to single out an accomplishment she felt was above and beyond.
“Receiving my CSA Achievement Award through FBLA,” Barber wrote. “(It took) 500 hours of volunteering and serving the community.”
Cedartown High Valedictorian Gabe Foster is equally ambitious. He lists his early decision college as Georgia Tech, where, if he does choose to attend, he would study biochemistry in hopes of becoming a biochemical engineer.
Studying at Tech would move him towards his dream job of working with the space exploration and transportation company SpaceX. Foster already has 30 hours of college credit, scored 1300 on the SAT, served as an FBLA president, and was a member of the Cedartown High School Recycling Program.
While definitely determined, Foster isn't alone in his pursuit of the sciences. Rockmart High Salutatorian Jackson Norris plans to study biomolecular engineering and chemical engineering; Cedartown High Salutatorian Brahem Abdul-Rahman plans to pursue political science with a focus in law.
Norris has his sights set on the Georgia Institute of Technology where he would use the skills he learns to pursue a career as a chemist, engineer, quality assurance specialist, or a member of research and development. Abdul-Rahman cites his dream job as a Superior Court Judge, where he would be responsible for making rulings in both civil and criminal cases.
The remaining seniors are just as clear in their goals.
On the Cedartown side, third place senior Jaden Dingler hopes to enroll in the University of Alabama to study biology and attend medical school, fourth place senior Cayden Frye plans to attend Kennesaw State University to study chemical engineering, and fifth place senior Jennifer Bunch lists her early decision school as Berry College where she would study accounting.
On the Rockmart side, third place senior Bennett Vest plans to attend the University of Georgia to study business and law, and fourth place senior Emily Loveless plans to attend Reindhardt University to major in biology.
In a rare happening, Rockmart saw a fifth-place tie between Rose Meus and D'Niya Wilson. Meus plans to double major in international affairs and history at Northeastern University; Wilson plans to study nursing at Clemson University.
Regardless of what they pursue, the accolades the students have received from placing in the top 5 will no doubt benefit them on their journey.