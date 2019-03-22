The Georgia Aquarium hosted a group of Polk School District students for a special night away from home for participants in the Polk Enrichment Program.
Students from elementary schools district-wide in the program took a field trip to the Atlanta-based aquarium on March 19 as part of their school work, taking part in small group lessons and getting to go hands-on with sea life during their stay.
The trip included groups from Cherokee, Eastside, Northside, Van Wert, Westside and Youngs Grove Elementary Schools. It was part of a month-long lesson plan for PEP students in the district.