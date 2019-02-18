Cupid had an arrow for everyone at the Eastside Elementary School Valentine's Dance, and whether running around the gym or showing off their best moves, the students stayed moving all evening long. Popular, kid-friendly tunes from PSY, Meghan Trainor, Baha Men, and many more artists set the stage as the attendees mingled, and various dance games made sure there was something for everyone to do.
It wouldn't be a party without food, and various concessions made sure students had their fill of pizza and soft drinks during the two-hour event. While many were present just to eat or spend time with friends, students walking around with roses indicated at least some attendees were celebrating romantically, too.
Other students could be seen casually conversing in the corner or playing on their phones, but regardless of how they chose to enjoy the event, the February 15 dance gave the students a chance to show some love for their fellow classmates by spending time with each other.
While Valentine's Day has always had a focus on romantic partners, there's nothing like a group of children choosing to spend their Friday evening doing Fortnite dances together to show that the holiday celebrates friendships and familial bonds just as much.
Those interested in further Eastside events can check out Superhero Night on March 1 beginning at 6 p.m.