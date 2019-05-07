Two Polk County students earned the highest award in Georgia FFA in recent days.
Trenton Garner, a junior at Cedartown High School, and Lorene Parker, a junior at Rockmart High School, were each awarded with the prestigious State FFA Degree at the 91st Georgia FFA State Convention held at the Macon Centreplex on April 25-27, 2019.
The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that the Georgia FFA Association can bestow upon its members. The Association awarded 762 State Degrees to deserving Georgia FFA members this year.
In order to receive the State FFA Degree, high school FFA members must meet several requirements outlined by the National FFA Organization.
First, students must have been enrolled in an agricultural education class and been an active FFA member for at least two years, in addition to holding their Greenhand and Chapter FFA Degrees. Members must also have a satisfactory academic record, complete at least 25 hours of community service in a minimum of two different service activities, and demonstrate leadership by serving as an FFA officer.
The bulk of the State Degree requirements includes time and money invested in students’ Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects, though. Applicants for the State Degree must show a record of having a satisfactory SAE, with at least $1,000 earned and invested or at least 300 hours worked outside of scheduled class time.
Parker and Garner both completed all of the noted requirements.
Garner reached the required number of hours for his SAE project by being a member of the Polk County Show Team this year, spending over 500 hours working with his show calf. Garner had much success in his project and mentions that one highlight of his show season was when his calf finished first in class at the Georgia State Fair in Perry.
Garner regularly volunteers with his FFA chapter and his church youth group at Shiloh Baptist Church, which filled the community service requirement.
Garner also serves as the Cedartown FFA Vice President and has competed in many FFA Career Development Events, including Environmental Natural Resources, Farm Business Management, Forestry, Livestock Judging, Public Speaking, and Wildlife Management.
After he graduates in 2020, Garner plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College for a degree in Livestock Management.
Parker met the requirements through working on several SAE projects during her years in high school, including one project which documents her internship with the Basic Agriculture class; she has spent over 400 hours in this project alone this year.
Parker is also involved with numerous community service projects and clubs and did not have trouble reaching the 25 hour requirement. Parker has held several positions as a Rockmart FFA officer for the past three years, but will be leading as Chapter President during the upcoming school year.
She also has competed in various FFA Career Development Events, including Agricultural Sales, Employment Skills, Environmental Natural Resources, Public Speaking, Forestry, and Wildlife Management.
After she graduates in 2020, Parker plans to attend the University of Georgia for a degree in Agribusiness in order to pursue a career as an attorney or lobbyist in the agriculture field.
Parker adds that she hopes to be involved in a Collegiate FFA chapter and work towards the goal of earning the American FFA Degree, which is the highest award that can be earned through the National FFA Association.