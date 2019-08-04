Friday marked the first day back in classes for students within the Polk School District, and everything was smooth sailing for their return.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins said educators were excited to get back into the classroom with students to kickoff the new school year.
“We are grateful for our parents and community for making our first day a success,” Atkins said. “Your continued support and patience as we work through the implementation of additional bus routes is greatly appreciated.”
She added thanks for parents trust they place daily in the school district faculty and staff.
Atkins said no major issues came up during the start of the year at any of the 11 campuses across the district. Construction on the new Fine Arts wing of Cedartown High School continues as the new school year begins, along with improvements at Rockmart High School’s football stadium among other projects still ongoing around the district.
Among the various first day back events that took place was the gathering of the Class of 2020 at Cedartown High for Senior Sunrise, a new tradition started by this year’s class. They enjoyed breakfast before heading off to class.
“It is meant to signify the beginning of the senior class’s final school year,” CHS reported on their website. “At the end of their final year of high school, the senior class will again gather to watch the sunset.”
The Class of 2020 at Rockmart High School gathered for their first day group photo in the gymnasium.
Students got to take a weekend break after coming back to class on Friday, and start back their first full week coming up. Their next break won’t be until Labor day, coming up on Monday, September 5. Fall break this year is scheduled to start on October 7, and the Thanksgiving holidays will begin on Monday, November 25. The winter break begins just two days before Christmas on December 23, and students will return to school on January 7.
Rockmart students will want to keep September 27 open for Homecoming 2019 against Dade County, with Cedartown celebrating theirs the following Friday, October 4 against LaGrange.