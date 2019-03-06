Editor's note: We have corrected this story to fix an error on the date when Isaac Streetman will appear again on American Idol. We apologize for the mistake. We encourage our readers to support Streetman and tune in on March 17.
A local talent who made it briefly onto the small screens of the nation on American Idol’s return to television in 2018 is back once again going for the grand prize.
This time, Isaac Streetman has plenty of motivation to make himself a champion. He’s about to have a family to support after all.
Streetman makes his debut on March 17 on the latest season of the ABC show after he made it to a special round of private producer auditions in Atlanta, and then back out to Los Angeles to see the celebrity judges once again.
“I’m very confident in my performance for the audition,” he said. “I pick a song I’m strongly familiar with and happens to be my fiancé’s favorite song for me to sing.”
The Tuesday night showing of “The Voice” was also special for Streetman, who got to watch a longtime friend get to share his talents on the national stage as well.
“(I loved) watching the Dalton on “The Voice,” he did a solid job,” Streetman said. “Me and him have been friends and performing together since the sixth grade and we’ve watched each other blossom into bigger buds of the music industry. Taking last night into account, I’m going into the audition room very confident and passionate about who I am and what I stand for.”
He said this weekend will also mark a special time in his life. Streetman is about to get married this weekend to his fiancé Mary Bell, and they are expecting a child in April.
“There’s a bunch of things going on at one time,” Streetman said. “But as always, I’m keeping my main priorities straight: with my family and following my dream with music.”
Streetman made it onto American Idol in 2018 after getting in front of celebrity judges during the show’s return to ABC for a new season. He was just 17 at the time and graduated from Rockmart High School to focus on his music career.
He continues to perform in and around Polk County, along with appearances in other talent shows around the region.
Check out Streetman tonight on American Idol starting at 8 p.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2.