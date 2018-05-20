Local talent moving forward in new competition with finals in Pigeon Forge on June 16
Local talent and American Idol contestant Isaac Streetman advanced in past week’s in the Path to Fame Atlanta auditions at Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, where more than 100 people registered for a chance to further their entertainment careers.
Inspired by Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Chris Stapleton, Isaac Streetman is a vocalist and guitarist. He performed “Midnight Train to Memphis” by The Steeldrivers which secured his position in the finals. In addition to performing at church, festivals and restaurants near his hometown, Streetman recently advanced to the Hollywood auditions as a season one contestant of ABC Network’s “American Idol.”
The four semi-finalists selected at the Atlanta auditions are one step closer to realizing a lifetime dream of an entertainment career. Nashville-based talent executive John Alexander will focus on artist development with the grand champion, including career development consultations with GRAMMY-nominated, platinum-selling country star Kelsea Ballerini and other entertainment executives representing all aspects of the entertainment industry. Alexander discovered Ballerini, spent over a decade at Great American Country television network, managed artists such as Patty Loveless and is co-founder of the Nashville-based artist development company Bandtwango.
“Atlanta brought out a number of talented performers, and I look forward to working with any one of them for the next year,” Alexander said. “I can’t wait to see this group perform again at the finals in Pigeon Forge. Narrowing down our semi-finalists to one grand champion will not be easy, but I’m confident whoever is selected will be eager to jumpstart their entertainment career.”
The final competition will take place in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on June 16 where one grand champion will be selected from 12 competing performers who were selected in Cincinnati and Nashville.