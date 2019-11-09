The Cedartown Library has revealed their November events calendar, and alongside the usual movies, computer classes, and story time sessions, there are Thanksgiving events designed to give youth a chance to learn about and celebrate the holiday.
Immediately upcoming events include a story time session on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m., a turkey crafting session and story session on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m., a computer class and a puppet show on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., a showing of ‘The BoxTrolls’ on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m., and chess club on Monday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m.
The events are free to attend, and sign-ups for activities that require them can be found by visiting the library at 245 East Ave, Cedartown. Some activities have limited space, so those interested are urged to sign up sooner rather than later.
Locals should note that both the library will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Outside of the holiday, the hours are 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Cedartown Library also has a host of other resources such as quiet study areas and meeting rooms, and for those in need of technology, there are computers, printers, fax machines, and more. Additional information about the library and it’s events can be found by visiting http://cedartown.shrls.org/.