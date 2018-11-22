It's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition that celebrated its 10th anniversary in Rockmart last weekend ahead of the holiday.
Anyone who wanted a free home-cooked meal got one at the event at the Nathan Dean Community Center, and also enjoyed a variety of entertainment during the meal, which is put together by the Stocks family and God's Loving Angels, a community organization which also takes part in other efforts throughout the year.
In December, God's Loving Angels will be visiting Rockmart Nursing and Rehab to provide Christmas gifts to residents within the facility.
Check out the photos from this past weekend's event in this story. For more about helping God's Loving Angels, call Floreace Stocks at 678-719-1981.