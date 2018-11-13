Editor's note: There was an error in the headline of this story in the print edition of the Nov. 14 Standard Journal. The date should have read Dec. 8. - KM
Stockings of Love Ministries are looking to serve many in need this holiday season with their event on December 8.
The year-round ministry is housed at Victory Baptist Church in Rockmart and works to help members of the Polk County community by providing clothing, food, and more.
With the cold weather and Christmas holiday approaching, volunteers are preparing for their annual event by gathering toys, candy, socks, and more to fill stockings for children.
On Saturday, Dec. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., any families in need may visit Victory Baptist Church for a free Christmas dinner (served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), as well as free stockings for children, a free Bible, and one free bag of clothing per person, if they qualify.
Event organizer and Victory Baptist Church Administrative Assistant Tressie Wilson is expecting to serve more than they have in past years.
Last year, they served over 250 dinner plates, gave out over 400 stockings, and helped over 65 families with Christmas gifts.
Wilson said community members have helped by giving donations and supporting their Christmas Bazaar fundraiser event, which was held this past weekend.
While everyone is invited to enjoy dinner, families and youth who apply are the ones able to receive stockings and clothing items.
Applications for Stockings of Love can be picked up at Victory Baptist Church during their office hours of Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All forms must be completed within the month of November, and only dependents and minors will be considered. Those who already receive financial assistance from any other government, private, church, or ministry will not be approved.
Victory Baptist Church is located at 15 Hendrix Road, Rockmart. For more information about donations or applications, or if anyone who needs a ride to the event, call (678) 685-4570.