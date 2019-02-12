There are only a few days left until the lovers holiday, but thanks to Polk County businesses even last-minute shoppers can avoid sleeping on the couch come February 14.
The likes of Bussey's Florist, West Cinema, Smith-Lockwood, and many more shops are selling the gifts, flowers, candies, and entertainment needed to keep loved ones happy.
Traditionalists are urged to visit Bussey's on Main Street in Cedartown, where the rose remains supreme and chocolates follow close behind. The store's website has an entire section dedicated to Valentine's goods topped off with recommendations and best sellers. The Eternal Gaze bouquet- sporting a standard price of $129.95- sits as the current most popular item, but there are options in numerous other prices and sizes. Those interested in checking out the Bussey's catalog can visit https://www.busseysflorist.com/.
“Roses are always the most popular for Valentine's Day, and they've been gorgeous this year,” the store's Todd Bussey said. “We grow them in Ecuador, which is probably the best environment for them in the world. There's plenty of red, but we have them in other colors like peach or lavender. Something for everyone.”
Bussey's is no stranger to last-minute shoppers, so those who procrastinated a bit too long can rest easy knowing the store will continue offering delivery as late as Feb. 13 and will remain open for pickups on Valentine's Day itself. There is a cap to how many last minute deliveries the store can handle, so those interested are urged to order sooner rather than later.
“The earlier the better,” Bussey said. “For guaranteed delivery, it's recommended to order it on the 13th.”
Shoppers can visit in person at 302 Main St., Cedartown, and those with questions can call 770-748-4055 for more details. The store's regular hours are 8:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m through 3 p.m. on Saturday, but Bussey's will be open for extended hours the week of Valentine's Day.
Smith-Lockwood is giving locals the chance to share the love via words with a supply of cards, and nothing says “I love you” like the store's selection of jewelry. Whether it be a watch, bags, towels, shirts, ornaments, wedding bands, or a necklace, Smith-Lockwood has something for anyone of any budget.
The store is located at 114 S. Marble St, Rockmart and is open from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturday. Additional questions can be directed towards 770-684-6573.
West Cinema Theater has already pledged to open on Valentine's Day, and while the official Feb. 14 movies won't be unveiled until Feb. 12, patrons can rest assured the films will fit the holiday. Showings are typically held at 7 or 9 p.m., so a visit to the theater could serve as the perfect event for those who find themselves busy during the day.