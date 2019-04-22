State Rep. Trey Kelley had positive news to report during a recent breakfast meeting at Cedartown’s Optimist Club in recent days.
Kelley was invited as guest speaker and provided an overview of the 2019 legislative session and his role as the State House Majority Whip for the Republican-led body during their group’s morning meeting.
He said he was thankful for the opportunity to join with local voters and keep them informed on what’s happening on the state level.
“I was honored to speak at the Optimist Club Breakfast this past week,” Kelley said. “I appreciate the service their club provides our community and enjoyed having the opportunity to share how House Republicans working with Governor Kemp fought to protect the lives of unborn children, strengthen education and improve access to health care in our state.”