With the Polk School District Board of Education officially passing a new policy, local students now have extended protection against outsider solicitation.
The document, called Policy JKA for the district, explicitly prohibits the solicitation of students for financial or materials contributions and purchase of goods or services while on school property, using school property or supplies, or at school-sponsored activities by outside groups.
Those who are seeking surveys of students for developing studies are still possible when reviewed and permitted by the superintendent's office as authorized by the Board of Education.
Methods of procuring information must follow set guidelines such as having a clear educational value, being available for parental review, and avoiding sensitive or self-incriminating subject matters without the prior consent of the student.
Students and parents should note that the policy will not benefit those outside of school property or events, and each restriction applies only to outside groups and individuals.
“The new Policy JKA, Mr. Teems had recommended it from the state department, this is about solicitation of students -- about selling products on campus that are not of an educational purpose,” Superintendent Laurie Atkins said. “This is a policy that prevents this.”
Meanwhile before the board finished up their final meeting of the year, they got to give their approval for another trip across the globe for a team from Cedartown High School.
The school’s Debate Team once again visits Sataima, Japan from January 16 through Jan. 25.
The field trip saw unanimous approval, and it won't be long until the team tests their skill on an international level.
Other business included another monthly MERIT award.
Standing for Magnificent Employees Recognized for Inspiration and Talent, the award sees workers from various departments honored with praise and gift cards, and the technology department's Jeff Thompson served as the December 2018 recipient.
“He is always willing to help in a cheerful and professional manner,” PCCCA Chief Executive Officer Katie Thomas said as she read Thompson's peer comments. “He has been great at fixing complex IT issues or getting accounts for teacher resources set up. He's always willing to help. He's also good at following up to make sure things are working properly. He's very knowledgeable and does a great job. He follows up with any requests or questions in a timely manner. He's always so helpful and knows so much information. We love his sense of humor.”
The board has paired with Floyd Polk Medical Center who now sponsors MERIT and provides the employees' awards each month as part of their Live Well Polk program.
Those interested in keeping up with the board's actions can visit https://www.polk.k12.ga.us/Board for more information.