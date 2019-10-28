Want to do something different for dinner on Tuesday night, and learn a lot about what's happening in Polk County? There's still a little time left to get tickets for the annual State of the Community event at in the Woods in Rockmart.
The Polk County Chamber of Commerce’s annual review of what local governments, lawmakers and organizations have accomplished is only $25 per person and includes a buffet dinner before presentations start and a chance to network with local leadership. Seats can be reserved at polkgeorgia.com.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blair Elrod said the event offers interested participants valuable insight into what’s happening in local government in Cedartown, Rockmart and Polk County, the Polk School District and College and Career Academy, as well as give opportunity to hear from lawmakers like State Rep. Trey Kelley and State Sen. Bill Heath about what's happening on the state level as well.
The Chamber will also be honoring several who have served on the Board of Directors and are in their final months in their positions during the event, set to start at 6 p.m.
It also acts as a chance to review the successes of the Chamber, the Development Authority of Polk County and others who seek to help Polk County grow and prosper every year.
This is the sixth year the Chamber has hosted the event to bring Polk County leadership, business and more together. The doors open at 6 p.m. for the event, set to wrap up by 8 p.m.
Find out more about the event at info@polkgeorgia.com now.