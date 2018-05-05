Statewide races in this year’s primaries are heating up as candidates continue to vie for the lead in primary races for top positions in Georgia.
A few of those candidates made drives from near and far to take part in the Chamber’s political forum and provide clear messages about how they fall on a number of topics concerning voters.
First given a chance to speak briefly during the forum was Lieutenant Governor candidate Sarah Amico, a political newcomer who is hoping her business background will give her an opportunity to win the seat. Head of the family-owned car transport company that has expanded despite the downfall in the automotive industry following the recession, Amico said she wants to bring that tough-minded spirit to the office of Lieutenant Governor. She especially wants to bring ideas like helping families with day care at work, and better insurance options, as part of her platform for the job.
“As your next Lieutenant Governor, I’ll ensure every Georgian has that opportunity,” she said.
One of those issues near and dear to the heart of a candidate who spoke at the Chamber forum is elections themselves.
Georgia’s Secretary of State candidate Buzz Brockaway said that one of the reasons he’s seeking the office is to do something about voter confidence that when ballots are being cast, they’re done fairly and accurately.
“In recent surveys, some 59 percent of Democrats polled said they believed Russian hackers tampered with voting machines and changed people’s votes,” he said.
On the other side of that coin, Brockaway said that many Republicans polled on their views of voting that they believed millions of illegal immigrants took part without the right to in the 2016 presidential vote.
“The problem is that no matter who wins elections these days, people are looking at the winner and thinking that they got there by way of fraud,” he said.
Along with that problem, Brockaway said his travels to elections offices across the state also provide him with evidence for another disturbing trend. Electronic voting machines are being bought used off of eBay to provide parts for outdated and broken equipment that will be used in upcoming elections, which only add to voter fears of problems at the polls.
Brockaway has one solution he thinks would be beneficial and easy: go back to paper ballots. Not only would it provide a unchanging record of an individual’s vote, but ensuring the tallies match up with machines that scan the ballots is only a matter of counting the paper and not having to rely on technology that can potentially be tampered with.
He also fielded a question over how his office can play a role in bettering health care in Georgia. He said he knows the issue is on the minds of both local and statewide voters, but the Secretary of State’s office only plays one major role in health care: licensing.
Brockaway said a way to ensure that barriers put in the way of nurses who seek to provide their skills to the community in medical facilities across the state face undue burdens in the licensing process, and that can be fixed through better regulations and legislation. He added as well that getting the legislature to pass a law allowing for reciprocation in licenses from other states so nurses can get to work immediately before having to take a Georgia exam to complete the process to work in the state would also help address part of the problem as well.
Two candidates for state school superintendent – the man who formerly had the job John Barge, and the man serving as incumbent Richard Woods – were on hand to talk about their focus for the state’s education department.
Both believe in local control, with Barge wanting to work toward a Department of Education which does more to help school districts make decisions, while Woods wants to loosen requirements on teachers for evaluations and cut down on testing for students.
The candidates also fielded a question from the audience that remains a hot-button issue nationally on whether to arm teachers.
In their answers, Woods and Barge both pointed out that in legislation passed in 2015 the state decided to leave that up to local Boards of Education to determine on their own. Woods said one immediate focus of the state and local level should be to ensure schools are secure facilities and put efforts into keeping entry points within school buildings limited on campuses.
He also thinks giving over a room to act as a precinct for local police officers or sheriff’s deputies to utilize and gain better relationships with the community is a potential way to increase security.
“Most importantly, we’ve got to give time for teachers to build relationships with children, and this would perhaps be the first line of defense,” Woods said. “Students who are comfortable with their teachers are going to tell them things they won’t tell anyone else.”
Barge said his idea would be to bring in retired law enforcement and military personnel to act as a volunteer force to work in local schools and act as security on campuses across the state. Mainly, he wants to seek outside-of-the-box solutions to this problem, and that arming teachers might not be the best solution.
“I understand both sides of that issue, and for me this is a better solution. Teachers want to teach,” he said. “In order for them to do that, and for students to learn, we need to provide a safe environment for that to happen.”