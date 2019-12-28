Whether hosted by a church, an individual, or a city, Polk has been home to various festivals, gatherings, and events in the past year – some traditional and some new. While they can’t all be included, here are a few that helped bring out locals and guests alike.
Earlier in September, Cedartown made history with its inaugural Holloway Hunny Pot Festival. The event worked to celebrate the late “Winnie the Pooh” voice actor and all things honey with various events, shopping opportunities, and much more.
The idea had been tossed around for years before finally becoming a reality on Sept. 7.
Zion Hill First Baptist Church and its Gardening Committee have been working to plant away hunger one seed at a time with their community garden.
Earlier in April, church members and volunteers alike took to the soil armed with cabbage, corn, beans, melon, okra, and much more for what grew into a community garden designed to help locals in need.
Rockmart offered itself as the setting to Jon Stewart’s upcoming film “Irresistible” earlier in May. Famous actors, film crews, and Stewart himself were downtown throughout the month, and many locals got the chance to watch the production and speak with the performers.
The Polk County Historical Society helped to make local history of their own by hosting the county’s first ever inter-tribal pow wow earlier in September. The event, dubbed “Polk Gathering,” was designed to showcase the county’s rich Native American history and heritage, and citizens who stopped by during the course of the three-day event were offered both entertainment and education through traditional dancing, live drumming, and other Native American traditions.
Not only was there a massive display of information detailing the lives and history of Native Americans who lived in what is now modern Polk County, but the inter-tribal nature of Polk Gathering meant locals of any background got to experience the culture first-hand by joining in the circle dances or by trying some of the creations offered by the various vendors present.
Peek Park was once again home to the Cedar Valley Arts Festival that gave a spotlight to the artistic talent of locals. Ribbons were awarded to some of the best works, and there were other events like a dog show, a 5k and a 10k road race, a car show, and much more.
Rockmart’s Seaborne Jones park was also filled this summer thanks to the return of the annual Homespun Festival. One of the city’s most notable traditions, dozens of artists and crafts makers set up booths and sold their creations. The later days of the festival did ultimately get rained out, but locals still got to take home some homemade items.
Thanks to the efforts of Now and Then of Rockmart, Cotton Splinters Marketplace & Christmas Shoppe, White Tulip Market, and Treasured Thriftique/Mixed Market, Rockmart had its first ever antique festival. The city’s various thrift stores and antique shops have been operating largely independently, but the Sept. 14 festival saw local and neighboring businesses join hands to bring hundreds of items to consumers in a single, convenient location.
The Our House Domestic Violence Shelter had a busy year of fundraisers that kicked off with their comedy show earlier in January. The second annual “Stand Up 4 Hope” fundraiser saw both thousands of dollars raised and dozens of guests entertained, but while jokes and anecdotes from Kay Dodd and Kenn Kington resulted in roars of laughter, the event also helped to highlight the much more serious cause fueling their need to raise money.
Rockmart’s WELSHfest once again met with bad weather this year, but despite the chilly temperature and strong wings, hundreds of locals and tourists gathered downtown to celebrate all things Welsh. The men in kilts showcase, a bus tour to the Historic Van Wert Church, and a history of Wales speech were just a few of the events scheduled at this year’s festival.
In light of annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Cedartown’s Friendship Baptist Church once again held their MLK, Jr “Youth” Infusion celebration. The event worked to honor King and those who continue to champion his messages. A combination of YWTSA members (Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness) and other community officials presented the MLK, Jr Proclamation, delivered awards, provided entertainment, and honored the newest civil rights trailblazer in the form of Minister Frank Kenneth Jones.
The Polk County Special Olympics returned for the 17th time this year, and for at least one day, the event made sure everyone was a winner. Students from all over Polk represented their school by carrying banners during the opening ceremony, and adult athletes from the Kaleidoscope program marched alongside them. While a casual walk kicked off the event, it wasn’t long until the participants were giving their all in races, softball throwing, baseball, and much more. A few of the events did offer ribbons to the top 8 placers, but each and every participant took home a medal.
The City of Aragon once again put Tom Pittman Field to good use by hosting their first-ever Fall Festival where locals got the chance to celebrate all things October in traditional Aragon fashion.While the city has held events like the Pumpkin Fest in years past, the Fall Festival saw even more activities and games for citizens to take part in.
Attendees were kept busy with hayrides, live music, inflatable rides, hatchet-throwing, face painting, rock climbing, mechanical bull rides, bungee trampolines, basketball games, and much more.
It was a busy year, but Polk doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Those interested in information about upcoming events can visit the Polk County Standard Journal for more information.