It's been a busy year in Polk County.
In everything from government to entertainment, the citizens, businesses, and government officials of the area have been filling the pages of the Polk County Standard Journal month after month. While not everything can be included, it's important to look back and recognize some of the moments that defined life in Cedartown, Rockmart, Aragon, and the county at large during 2019.
In local government, we've seen a year where the role of employees and the good deeds of citizens have been given a spotlight on a much more regular basis.
Not only did the Rockmart Council join other local bodies in offering monthly service awards, but the Polk County Commission began the Citizen of the Year Award.
Ashly Ray, the award's inaugural recipient, was selected after stopping to provide roadside assistance for a county employee who was stuck on the side of the highway with a flat tire. She received a plaque and a $100 Amazon gift for her deed.
The Polk School Board, alongside recognizing their employees with the monthly M.E.R.I.T award, once again presented the Teacher of the Year title to one educator from each of the county's various elementary, middle, and high schools.
They also awarded a single district-wide Teacher of the Year in the form of Amanda Woodham. A Rockmart High School alumni and a graduate of the University of West Georgia, Woodham represents Van Wert Elementary where she's been teaching Kindergarten since 2014. She received additional prize money for the honor.
Earlier in September, Aragon Police Officers Michael Evans and Christian Cruz were awarded the Medal of Valor for their efforts in combating a house fire. With an elderly occupant still in the burning home and the fire department not yet on site, the officers entered the building in search of the individual.
For their courage, Aragon Mayor Garry Baldwin and the council took time out of their meeting to commend Evans and Cruz with the medals – the highest honor available to them in the department.
Baldwin himself was the subject of news for reaching the end of his term. He, alongside Rockmart Mayor Stephen Miller, are stepping down at the beginning of the year. Both were sent off during their latest council meetings.
Miller was celebrated with a meal, a plaque, and a visit from his family who attended the meeting. Council member and Mayor Pro-Tem James Payne completed his final duty in his role by reading a proclamation of the many things accomplished by the mayor, and Miller did the same for Payne.
One additional retiree of note who provided long service to Polk County's agricultural community and 4-H program was former County Extension Coordinator Ricky Ensley, who finished off his career in the spring. Ensley, finished out his 30 year career in May.
Polk's various entities are still giving out awards each month, so those looking to see the county's best and brightest honored can attend Rockmart City Council meetings, Polk County Commission meetings, or school board meetings.