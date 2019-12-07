Santa sure will have a lot of toys to deliver here to Polk County in the days to come. Included below are the opening round of letters received by the Standard Journal and are being printed to remind Mr. Claus of what the good boys and girls of the community hope to have waiting for them under the tree on Christmas day.
Of note, much of this opening batch of Letters to Santa came into the office this past week at deadline, and because we want to give every child an opportunity to have St. Nick, we’ve extended the timing a bit.
Local schools will be given an extension until Tuesday, December 10 to finish up their letters; or those that are already in the mail from parents and children and arrive by Friday, December 13 will get to see theirs in the upcoming Dec. 18 edition! Last minute emails to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net will also be given consideration.
Oh, one last thing for Mr. Claus as he reads this: please also be so kind to bring some holiday cheer to all as well.
Enjoy the letters below, and tune in next weekend for the next batch from local schools.
Dear Santa,
My name is Macey Forsyth. Please bring me a iPhone X and a phone case, a bracelet making kit and a slime kit. My brother Jace Curby would like a Nintendo switch, a drone and a boomerang. We both would also like a Roblox card and a trampoline. Mom says you know who has been naughty or nice so I’m sure we are on the NICE list!!
You may want to check it twice just in case. Have a safe trip Santa and we will make sure you have your favorite treats when you visit our house.
Love,
Macey Forsyth & Jace Curby
Dear Santa,
My name is Ashton. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. I would like toy guns, a race track, slime, military stuff, a hulkbuster, and a skateboard. I will leave you strawberry cake and milk under the tree.
Love,
Ashton Mize
Dear Santa,
This is what want for Christmas is $100 dollar Xbox card a nerf gun and a speaker and a mic.
Love,
Kannon
Dear Santa,
Kameran and Kayden wants headphones with a mic on the left side. Kayden want a Nerf gun of any kind and a remote control car or truck.
Love,
Kameran and Kayden
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a tractor that run on gas. I want it to come with plows.
Love,
Williams Lyan — 7 years old
Mrs. Ferguson’s Class Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a toy tank.
Love,
Yashua
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like a big Barbie Doll.
Love,
Aniylah
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a Minecraft Sword.
Love,
Devante
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like an Elsa Doll.
Love,
Jovanca
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a dirt bike.
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like an L.O.L. Doll.
Love,
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a dirt bike.
Love,
Joseph
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like a drone.
Love,
Alexis
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like a bike.
Love,
Briseida
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a motorcycle.
Love,
Ahmad
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like an L.O.L. Doll.
Love,
Myliah
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a remote controlled car.
Love,
Preston
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a four-wheeler.
Love,
Trystan
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like Power Wheels.
Love,
Zander
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a remote controlled monster car.
Love,
Luis
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like a teddy bear.
Love,
Estefania
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like a teddy bear.
Love,
Alicia
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like an L.O.L. Doll.
Love,
Katerin
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a remote controlled tank.
Love,
Brayan
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a small dog.
Love,
Darwin
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a dog.
Love,
Carlos
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like a toy horse.
Love,
Aurora
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like some toys.
Love,
Elizabeth
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten Class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Barbie.
Love,
Anna
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a Hover Board.
Love,
Melanie
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a police car.
Love,
Jontavious
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a train.
Love,
Efrain
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a Barbie and a Barbie house.
Love,
Debora
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a bike.
Love,
Melvin
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a toy car.
Love,
Eric
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a baby doll.
Love,
Anely
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a real lion.
Love,
Sergio
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a unicorn.
Love,
Adaiah
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a monster truck.
Love,
Gadiel
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a train.
Love,
Juan
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a bike.
Love,
Brayan
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a RC car.
Love,
James
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a horsey.
Love,
Riley
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a skateboard.
Love,
Benjamin
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have some video games.
Love,
Gilberto
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a jacket with a cat on it.
Love, Brettley
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a video game.
Love,
Aiden
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a scooter with a pocket so I can put my stuff in it.
Love,
Emariee
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a baby doll.
Love,
Eleyana
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like to have a L.O.L.
Love,
Mia
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten Class at Northside Elementart
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a bicycle.
Love,
Eduardo
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Pikachu toys.
Love,
Jayden
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Elsa, Anna, a reindeer and presents.
Love,
Dulce
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dirt bike with a helmet and a dirt bike suit, Beats, Ipad, laptop, robot toys and a book.
Love,
Xzaydan
Dear Santa,
Please bring me toys.
Love,
Anthony
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Barbie dolls, a Barbie doll house and Big Mawona.
Love,
Brianna
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a little bunny and a little cat.
Love,
Haven
Dear Santa,
Please bring me toys.
Love,
Daykel
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Barbie doll house, Anna and Elsa dolls.
Love,
Ashlyn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Elsa and Anna dolls, Paw Patrol, LOL dolls paint, candy cane and a lamp.
Love,
Christina
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a headphone, a dirt bike with a helmet and race suit for the dirt bike.
Love,
Johnathan
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Elsa and a car for my brother.
Love,
Lizbeth
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Barbie doll house and a pool for the doll house.
Love,
Jade
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Captain American toys, Joker toys, Batman car, a boat and Spiderman toys.
Love,
Sanford
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Treasure X, Morpher, a guitar, a drum, toy race car, a trumpet, 3 toy race ( one baby one for Charlotte) and a little basketball court.
Love,
Beau
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Barbie doll house, play dough, Teddy Bear, letters, video games and cookies.
Love,
Wendy
Dear Santa,
Please bring me chocolate cookies and toys.
Love,
Isaiah
Dear Santa,
Please bring me cookies, pizza and toys
Love,
Jefferson
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Cookie Monster car (holding cookies) play dough, and snowman toys.
Love,
Vily
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Ninja turtles, basketball, stuffed turtle, Spiderman, Ironman, and Hoke.
Love,
Bryson
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Barbie jack, a Barbie motorcycle, a Barbie helicopter and Barbie luggage.
Love,
Clara
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Hut in Truck, Batman Fly, crayons, lunchbox, numbers, baseball bat, and money.
Love,
Rylan