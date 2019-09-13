Lots of love is needed for cats and dogs at the shelter run by Polk County Animal Control. This week’s pets are no different, and need forever homes as soon as possible.
Consider letting Polli Pi, ID No. 42505079, join your life as a quiet, loving companion. She is a beautiful adult domestic short hair with a Russian Blue coloring. She has the lean athletic body and exotic triangular head of a Siamese.
Volunteers report that Polli Pi is very friendly and affectionate, but also calm and observant.
For dog lovers among our readership, this week’s pup is sure to be one to thrill. Meet Eli, ID No. 42515423. This young adult male shepherd mix is approximately 1 year old and weighs about 60 pounds. He has had one distemper/parvo vaccine. He is mostly black except for the white on his chest and toes.
He has attentive brown eyes that are focused on you and waiting for guidance. Volunteers with Animal Control reported that he will likely be an easy dog to train. Eli walks well on leash, and appears to get along well with other dogs.
Volunteers believe Eli would make a great hiking or running partner.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for September 25. Following that, October 9 and Oct. 24 will be the next dates. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.