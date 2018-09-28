Find love in snuggles from a mixed Tabby cat or a beagle mix in this latest edition of the Pets of the Week.
Volunteers are looking for a home for an unnamed Tabby mix, gray with tiger stripes and lots of white which is ID No. 39701520. He’s reported to being affectionate and enjoying lots of attention. Dog lovers should consider taking home this unnamed year old female beagle mix, ID No. 39531930. She’s mostly black and tan in color, with some white on her chest which she loves having rubbed. She is learning to walk on leash and is catching on fast, and volunteers report her to be smart and will make a great family pet.
Both are available for adoption today from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today. Pets adopted from the county require spay and neutering by ordinance.
Check out the Standard Journal Area Calendar of Events for more on dates when low cost spay and neutering is available to local residents in October.