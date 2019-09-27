A pair of handsome gentlemen make up this week’s edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week — one just getting started in life and the other with a few years under his belt — who need forever homes right now.
Consider bringing Archer, ID No. 42458484, into your family’s home today. Archer is a handsome orange tabby kitten who is approximately 3 months old.
He has large round amber eyes that are always watchful.
Archer is a curious kitty. He is a little unsure when first you meet, but, warms up when you engage him in play. He loves to play and would make a very entertaining companion.
Dog lovers will want to consider Billy, ID No. 42659143 as their new companion. He is an adult male black and white retriever type mix. He is 5 to 7 years old.
Billy weighs approximately 60 pounds but should weigh a little more. He is a bit thin.
He is already neutered but will need veterinarian to confirm when taken for his first visit to get his rabies vaccine.
Billy is an older gentleman but his chocolate brown eyes are clear and his teeth appear to be in good shape. He enjoys going for walks on leash. He would make a devoted companion.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for October 9. Following that, transports will be available on Oct. 23, November 6 and Nov. 20. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.