Adorable faces of dogs and cats are waiting for pet lovers in Polk County to give them a forever home, and there sure are some calendar-worthy looks on this week’s selection.
Consider bringing home Janice, found at Polk County Animal Control’s cat room as ID No. 42479213. She is sister to last weeks pet of the week, Joey. Joey is still there and they can be adopted separately or together. Unlike her brother, a handsome tuxedo kitten, Janice is a striking fawn tiger striped tabby.
She has large amber eyes and they are watchful and attentive. She is curious and ready for play. She is also very friendly and affectionate. She would make a fun and loving companion.
This week’s pup is JJ, ID No. 42525099. He is a juvenile retriever/terrier mix, approximately 8 months old and weighs about 60 pounds. He is mostly black with white on his chest, and paws. He has had a distemper/parvo vaccine.
He is very friendly and playful. He appears to get along well with other dogs. He walks on leash but pulls a bit.
He has lots of personality, He will curl his lips and smile at you. He is a fun dog and would be a great addition to an active family.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for September 11 and Sept. 25. Following that, October 9 and Oct. 24 will be the next dates. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.