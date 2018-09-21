Want a classy cat or a loveable pup? Both are available in the latest edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
Meet this unnamed black and white tuxedo cat, ID No. 39480568. Volunteers report he’s a big boy, but is friendly, calm and observant.
Those who want a dog instead should check out this unnamed retriever/terrier mix, ID No. 39534500. Volunteers report he’s learning to walk on a leash and enjoys attention.
Both are available for adoption today from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 for more information, or to see what other pets are available now.
Rates are $25 for cats, and $40 for dogs. Spay and neutering is required by county ordinance, and low cost options are available with more information on the Standard Journal Calendar of Events.