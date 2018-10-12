A black cat ready to find a home before Halloween and a friendly young pup are the latest Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
Consider bringing home this shiny black Bombay mix with large amber eyes, and believed to only be around six to eight months old. This male unnamed cat, ID No. 39637627, is reported by volunteers to be an affectionate and entertaining companion.
If a dog is more to your liking, consider this young terrier-shepherd mix, around six months old that volunteers have named Sadie. She’s already walking on a leash, and seems to be of a temperament that would do well with an active family. She can be found as ID No. 38662992.
Both are available for adoption today from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 for more information. Rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Spay and neutering are required by county ordinance.