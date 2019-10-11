This week’s pets are a friendly kitten and a full grown who just want to cuddle and love with a new forever family.
Consider bringing home this youngster named Sally, found at Polk County Animal Control as ID No. 42754536. She is a juvenile fawn colored tabby approximately 6 months old.
Sally has white on her chest, front paws and socks on hind. She has the tabby “M” on her forehead. Her coat is short and soft with both stripes and spots. Her large attentive eyes are amber in color. Sally has had her first in the series of kitten vaccines.
She is a curious kitty, ever watchful and ready for fun.
Then there’s this week’s pup, already full grown and named Flash. He can be found at Polk County Animal Control as ID No. 42754022.
Flash is a 2 to 3 year old retriever/terrier mix. He weighs about 50 pounds. He has a short black and gold brindle coat with white on his nose, chest and toes. His eyes are chocolate brown.
This is a pup that really enjoys the outdoors and walks well on leash. He would make a great running/hiking partner.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for October 23. Following that, transports will available on November 6 and Nov. 20. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.