The Standard Journal Pets of the Week to kick off October features a pup who just wants a family to love and a growing cat who wants to play.
Check out Francie, ID No. 39597457, who volunteers report is a young adult, somewhere around 2 years old and is a terrier mix featuring a brindle and white coat.
This pup is a good sized girl weighing in at 40 pounds, but volunteers report her to be friendly and gets along with other dogs and walks well on her leash. They report her to be a great family pet.
The Cat of the Week is an unnamed juvenile female tuxedo kitten, around six months old that can be found as ID No. 39614601. Volunteers report her to be slender and athletic, and a pup that just wants a friend to play with her.
Both are available for adoption today at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908. Rates are $25 for cats, and $40 for dogs. Spay and neutering after adoption is required by county ordinance.